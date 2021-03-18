HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

Venango County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (six confirmed and six probable), and Clarion County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).

Forest County subtracted one confirmed case, according to the state.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,486 cases (2,798 confirmed and 688 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,761 cases (1,763 confirmed and 998 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,385 cases (1,330 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

SCI Forest

According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest reports its active inmate cases have been reduced from four to two. The prison has no active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not have cumulative statistics on cases available.

Elsewhere in the region

Crawford County, the state said, subtracted one virus-related death, lowering the county's total deaths to 140.

The county, the state said, also reported 14 new cases (nine confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,567 cases (5,216 confirmed and 1,351 probable).

Mercer County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (nine confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,382 cases (6,650 confirmed and 1,732 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 244.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Thursday reported 3,126 new statewide positive cases, 122 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 976,847 (835,734 confirmed and 141,113 probable). There are 25,885 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide, there are 1,500 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 284 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide, there were 17 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 24,706, the state said.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.

Venango County, the state said, stands at 322 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,716 resident cases and 13,951 cases among employees for a total of 82,667 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 12,821 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Vaccinations

— Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 3,931,546 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 13,365 in Venango County, 14,679 in Clarion County and 2,587 in Forest County.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Clarion, Venango add 6 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.

Free

Venango County reports 2 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).

State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions
Free

State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.

+4
Knights are D-10 champs
Free

Knights are D-10 champs

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…

Coming Tomorrow
Free

Coming Tomorrow

A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.

+4
On with the show
Free

On with the show

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.

Coming Tomorrow
Free

Coming Tomorrow

Caution tempers optimism after New Jersey man purchases multiple properties in Oil City.

Free

Venango, Clarion report 8 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Seuss stereotypes?
Free

Seuss stereotypes?

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.

Free

Venango County adds 10 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.

+4
Breaking tradition
Free

Breaking tradition

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.

Free

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Free

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners
Free

Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

Free

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Free

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

+3
Grand plans for OC
Free

Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Free

Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

Free

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Free

Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

+3
Future entrepreneurs
Free

Future entrepreneurs

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.

Free

Venango, Clarion report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.