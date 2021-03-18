HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Venango County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (six confirmed and six probable), and Clarion County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).
Forest County subtracted one confirmed case, according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,486 cases (2,798 confirmed and 688 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,761 cases (1,763 confirmed and 998 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,385 cases (1,330 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest reports its active inmate cases have been reduced from four to two. The prison has no active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not have cumulative statistics on cases available.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, subtracted one virus-related death, lowering the county's total deaths to 140.
The county, the state said, also reported 14 new cases (nine confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,567 cases (5,216 confirmed and 1,351 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (nine confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,382 cases (6,650 confirmed and 1,732 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 244.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,126 new statewide positive cases, 122 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 976,847 (835,734 confirmed and 141,113 probable). There are 25,885 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,500 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 284 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 17 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 24,706, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, stands at 322 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,716 resident cases and 13,951 cases among employees for a total of 82,667 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,821 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 3,931,546 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 13,365 in Venango County, 14,679 in Clarion County and 2,587 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).