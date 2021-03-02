HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

Venango County, the state said, reported 10 new cases (six confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported five new cases (four confirmed and one probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,369 cases (2,724 confirmed and 645 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,700 cases (1,732 confirmed and 968 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.

Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,380 cases (1,326 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

SCI Forest

According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest has two fewer active employee cases. The facility now has six active inmate cases, two active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC currently does not have cumulative statistics available.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 22 new cases (seven confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,072 cases (6,439 confirmed and 1,633 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 240.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (nine confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,391 cases (5,092 confirmed and 1,299 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Tuesday reported 2,564 new statewide positive cases, 936 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 935,834 (804,852 confirmed and 130,982 probable). There are 24,886 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 1,715 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 366 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide, there were 74 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 24,100, the state said.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was updated Tuesday, shows Venango County reported one new employee case.

Venango County, the state said, now has 312 resident cases, 51 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 67,031 resident cases and 13,144 cases among employees for a total of 80,175 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 12,470 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Vaccinations

According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.

