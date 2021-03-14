HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Among the 2,840 new cases reported Saturday and 1,914 new cases reported Sunday were 17 confirmed cases from Venango County and 14 cases from Clarion County (seven confirmed and seven probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,464 cases (2,787 confirmed and 677 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 89.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,746 cases (1,755 confirmed and 991 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 86.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,331 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 19 new cases over the weekend (15 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,532 cases (5,193 confirmed and 1,339 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 139.
Mercer County, the state said, reported 17 new cases over the weekend (16 confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,333 cases (6,619 confirmed and 1,714 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 243.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 966,210 (827,756 confirmed and 138,454 probable).
- Statewide, there were 43 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 24,573. No additional deaths were reported by the state on Sunday.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."