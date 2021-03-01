HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Venango County, the state said, reported seven new cases (five confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported one new confirmed case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,359 cases (2,718 confirmed and 641 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,695 cases (1,728 confirmed and 967 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 83.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,380 cases (1,326 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Polk State Center
Currently, the state said, Polk State Center has fewer than five active cases among its residents and fewer than five active cases among its staff members.
According to cumulative data provided by the state, the center has 111 total cases among its 180 residents, 173 total cases among its 661 staff members and fewer than five virus-related deaths.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest has six active inmate cases, four active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC currently does not have cumulative statistics available.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 14 new cases (12 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,374 cases (5,083 confirmed and 1,291 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight new cases (two confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,050 cases (6,432 confirmed and 1,618 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 240.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 1,628 new statewide positive cases, 317 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 933,270 (803,009 confirmed and 130,261 probable). There are 24,799 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 1,720 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 374 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were five new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 24,026, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was updated Monday, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango county, the state said, stands at 312 resident cases, 50 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 66,936 resident cases and 13,073 cases among employees for a total of 80,009 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,454 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,022 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,173 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,908 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient. That patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 11,582 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,851 tests at the hospital and 9,731 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 801 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Vaccinations
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.