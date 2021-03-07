HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.

The two additional deaths reported in each county raise both Venango and Clarion counties' total deaths to 86, according to the state.

Among the 2,789 new cases reported Saturday and 1,658 new cases reported Sunday were 14 from Venango County (nine confirmed and five probable), and three new confirmed cases from Clarion County. No new cases were reported in Forest County over the weekend.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,406 cases (2,749 confirmed and 657 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, also reported one fewer probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 2,708 cases (1,738 confirmed and 970 probable).

Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,383 cases (1,329 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 138 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 28 new cases over the weekend (20 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,461 cases (5,141 confirmed and 1,320 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 138.

Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 242 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 15 new cases over the weekend (12 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,251 cases (6,561 confirmed and 1,690 probable).

Statewide statistics

The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 948,643 (814,540 confirmed and 134,103 probable).

Statewide, there were 55 new deaths reported Saturday and 32 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 24,349.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County added one new resident case.

Venango County, the state said, now has 313 resident cases, 52 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, remains at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 67,791 resident cases and 13,431 cases among employees for a total of 81,222 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there were a total of 12,613 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Free

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners
Free

Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

Free

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Free

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

+3
Grand plans for OC
Free

Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Free

Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

Free

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Free

Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

+3
Future entrepreneurs
Free

Future entrepreneurs

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.

Free

Venango, Clarion report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Free

Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

+4
It's life on the frontier
Free

It's life on the frontier

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.

Free

Tri-county area adds 28 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

+2
A year like no other
Free

A year like no other

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Nine of 10 people you ask on a random sidewalk are going to tell you that 2020 was some form of terrible, and most business owners will vehemently agree with that sentiment.

Free

Tri-county area reports 7 cases, 3 deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens
Free

Update: Closed portion of Route 66 reopens

Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, has been reopened after being closed earlier today in both directions from the intersection of Breniman Road to the intersection of Steiner Road.

Free

PennDOT reduces speed limit on portion of I-80

INDIANA, Pa. — Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation today has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line through Clearfield County.