HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
The two additional deaths reported in each county raise both Venango and Clarion counties' total deaths to 86, according to the state.
Among the 2,789 new cases reported Saturday and 1,658 new cases reported Sunday were 14 from Venango County (nine confirmed and five probable), and three new confirmed cases from Clarion County. No new cases were reported in Forest County over the weekend.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,406 cases (2,749 confirmed and 657 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, also reported one fewer probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 2,708 cases (1,738 confirmed and 970 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,383 cases (1,329 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 138 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 28 new cases over the weekend (20 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,461 cases (5,141 confirmed and 1,320 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 138.
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 242 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 15 new cases over the weekend (12 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,251 cases (6,561 confirmed and 1,690 probable).
Statewide statistics
The additional statewide positive cases reported over the weekend raise the cumulative total of cases to 948,643 (814,540 confirmed and 134,103 probable).
Statewide, there were 55 new deaths reported Saturday and 32 new deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 24,349.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County added one new resident case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 313 resident cases, 52 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, remains at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also last updated on Saturday shows there are now 67,791 resident cases and 13,431 cases among employees for a total of 81,222 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there were a total of 12,613 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."