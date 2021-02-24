Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death raises Venango County's total deaths to 83.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 10 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, and Clarion County reported 11 new cases (two confirmed and nine probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,317 cases (2,684 confirmed and 633 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,670 cases (1,713 confirmed and 957 probable).
Forest County, the state said, did not report any new cases and stands at 1,377 cases (1,322 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 20.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (nine confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,973 cases (6,377 confirmed and 1,596 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 237.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 17 new cases (nine confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,307 cases (5,035 confirmed and 1,272 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 2,786 new statewide positive cases, 44 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 920,634 (792,702 confirmed and 127,932 probable). There are 24,531 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 1,963 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 418 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. The figures represent no change since Tuesday.
— Statewide, there were 76 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,787.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,940 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,901 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).