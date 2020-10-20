HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported six new cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported five new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 179 total cases (124 confirmed and 55 probable) and Clarion County now has 186 total cases (142 confirmed and 44 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported seven new cases (three confirmed and four probable). The county now has 399 total cases (309 confirmed and 90 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 22 new cases (13 confirmed and nine probable). The county now has 916 total cases (798 confirmed and 118 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 1,557 new statewide positive cases, 454 more than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 184,872 (177,409 confirmed and 7,463 probable). There are 11,739 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks 15 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 170 days.
Statewide there were 33 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,533, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
- An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
-Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,735 resident cases and 5,403 cases among employees for a total of 30,138 cases at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties.
-The state said there are a total of 5,614 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state is reporting a recovery rate of 79%, down 1% from what was previously reported.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 13 and Monday is 228,245, including 10,011 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,110. Statewide, there have been 2,155,639 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."