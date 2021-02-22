Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
Venango County, the state said, reported nine new cases (three confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,295 cases (2,669 confirmed and 626 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 80.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,653 cases (1,709 confirmed and 944 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 81.
Forest County, the state said, did not report any new cases and stands at 1,377 cases (1,322 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths remains at 20.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 7,935 cases (6,352 confirmed and 1,583 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 237.
Crawford County, the state said, reported nine new cases (six confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,282 cases (5,018 confirmed and 1,264 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 1,521 new statewide positive cases, 385 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 915,018 cases (788,714 confirmed and 126,304 probable). There are 24,433 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,959 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 421 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 17 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,614.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added five resident cases and one new facility.
Venango County now has 264 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 30 deaths among 10 facilities, according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, added one new employee case. The county now has 239 resident cases, 106 employee cases and 41 deaths among seven unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 23 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 66,067 resident cases and 12,822 cases among employees for a total of 78,889 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,228 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,864 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,028 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,895 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient. That patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 11,230 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 1,771 tests at the hospital and 9,459 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 785 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has seven COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."