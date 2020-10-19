HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported five new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported three new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 173 total cases (119 confirmed and 54 probable) and Clarion County now has 181 total cases (137 confirmed and 44 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable). The county now has 392 total cases (306 confirmed and 86 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported nine new confirmed cases (seven confirmed and two probable). The county now has 894 total cases (785 confirmed and 109 probable).
The state on Monday reported 1,103 new statewide positive cases, 166 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 183,315 (176,054 confirmed and 7,261 probable). There are 11,697 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks 14 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 169 days.
Statewide there were eight new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,500, the state said.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
-Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,663 resident cases and 5,389 cases among employees for a total of 30,052 cases at 1,025 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
-The state said there are a total of 5,609 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state continues to report a recovery rate of 80%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 12 and Sunday is 233,298, including 6,870 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,063. Statewide, there have been 2,143,966 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
-Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 6,100 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 4,848 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 173 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."