HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 (eight confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported 11 new cases (nine confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 388 cases (288 confirmed and 100 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 298 cases (216 confirmed and 82 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 20 cases (16 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 38 new cases (27 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,302 cases (1,094 confirmed and 208 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (six confirmed and 13 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 687 cases (539 confirmed and 148 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 3,384 new statewide positive cases, 484 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 223,950 (212,258 confirmed and 11,692 probable). There are 12,811 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 1,599 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 351 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The latest daily cases increase is the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks five consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and 10 of the past 11 days.
There also have been 31 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 187 days.
— Statewide, there were 38 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,975, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with 28 resident cases and one employee case at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 20 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one resident case and one employee case at one unnamed facility
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 27,104 resident cases and 5,810 cases among employees for a total of 32,914 cases at 1,106 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,903 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 74%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 30 and Thursday is 301,056, including 17,690 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,434. Statewide, there have been 2,408,366 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 7,295 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 5,974 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 303 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (one suspected and two confirmed).
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."