HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable).
County specific additional cases are no longer being reported by the state on Sunday, but of the five new cases from Clarion County, three were reported Saturday.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 112 total cases (99 confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County now has 77 total cases (60 confirmed and 17 probable).
Forest County holds at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable), according to the state.
Crawford County, the state said, reported a third death in the county from COVID-19. The county also reported eight new confirmed cases and one new probable case since Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 254 (222 confirmed and 32 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 19 new confirmed cases and one new probable case since Saturday. The county now has 656 total cases (582 confirmed and 74 probable).
The state reported 638 new statewide positive cases on Monday, 620 on Sunday and 920 on Saturday. The total number of statewide cases is now 145,063 (140,842 confirmed and 4,221 probable). There are 10,117 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported marks three consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 123 of the past 134.
Statewide, there were seven new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 7,869, the state said. There were no new deaths reported Sunday, but 25 were reported Saturday.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,934 resident cases and 4,770 cases among employees for a total of 26,704 at 953 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,297 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 7 and Sunday is 158,712, including 5,127 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,898. Statewide, there have been 1,684,609 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,036 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 3,957 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 102 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."