HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 128 total cases (99 confirmed and 29 probable) and Clarion County now has 165 total cases (127 confirmed and 38 probable.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case and changed the designation of one probable case to confirmed. The county now has 356 total cases (283 confirmed and 73 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported nine new cases (eight confirmed and one probable). The county now has 840 total cases (749 confirmed and 91 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 1,342 new statewide positive cases, 254 more than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 174,646 (168,253 confirmed and 6,393 probable). There are 11,405 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks eight consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 163 days.
Statewide there were 16 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,384, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows there are 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,060 resident cases and 5,311 cases among employees for a total of 29,371 cases at 1,010 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,553 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a recovery rate of 80%, down 1% from what was previously reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 6 and Monday is 249,065, including 9,097 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,553. Statewide, there have been 2,060,093 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."