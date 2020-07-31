HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, now has 62 cases (46 confirmed and 16 probable); Clarion County now has 75 cases (72 confirmed and three probable).
Forest County remains at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable), according to the state.
Mercer County, the state said, reported an additional 13 confirmed positive cases of the virus. In addition, two previous probable cases are now confirmed cases. The county now has a total of 331 cases (292 confirmed and 39 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 124 total cases (104 confirmed and 20 probable).
The state on Friday reported 970 new statewide positive cases, 110 above the number of new cases reported Thursday, raising the total to 112,048 (108,907 confirmed and 3,141 probable). There are 8,214 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Thursday marks the third consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 80th in the past 89.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 13 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,189.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and updated through Friday, shows 10 resident cases and five employee cases at three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
The table continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County. No resident or employee cases have been reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,484 resident cases and 3,934 cases among employees, for a total of 23,418 cases at 850 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional 17 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,904.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 24 and Thursday is 160,671, including 6,720 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,424. Statewide, there have been 1,104,824 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,898 total tests through Thursday, including 2,125 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 77 tests were positive for the virus.
Clarion Hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (three confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).