HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango and Clarion counties each reported four new cases of COVID-19 (three confirmed and one probable), and the 2,751 new statewide positive cases reported sets a record single-day total.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 229 cases (163 confirmed and 66 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 220 cases (168 confirmed and 52 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (10 confirmed and two probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 490 cases (381 confirmed and 109 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (15 confirmed and four probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 1,034 cases (885 confirmed and 149 probable).
The 2,751 new statewide positive cases, 1,344 more than the number reported Monday, raises the cumulative total of cases to 198,446 (189,649 confirmed and 8,797 probable). There are 12,125 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks 22 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 177 days.
Statewide, there were 23 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,696, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 25,624 resident cases and 5,539 cases among employees for a total of 31,163 cases at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,706 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 20 and Monday is 245,029, including 12,380 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,577. Statewide, there have been 2,254,523 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 3,304 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Monday, including 895 tests at the hospital and 2,409 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 57 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."