HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported four additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 154 total cases (111 confirmed and 43 probable) and Clarion County now has 174 total cases (132 confirmed and 42 probable). One probable case was subtracted from Clarion County's total.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new cases (seven confirmed and one probable). The county now has 374 total cases (296 confirmed and 78 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable). The county now has 867 total cases (765 confirmed and 102 probable).
The state on Friday reported 1,566 new statewide positive cases, 32 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 179,086 (172,169 confirmed and 6,917 probable). There are 11,559 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks 11 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 166 days.
Statewide there were 25 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,457, the state said.