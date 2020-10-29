HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 (four confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 268 cases (190 confirmed and 78 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 226 cases (171 confirmed and 55 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Statewide, a total of 2,202 new positive cases were reported Thursday, which is 26 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 202,876 (193,611 confirmed and 9,265 probable).
There were 44 new deaths reported Thursday, an increase of 22 from Wednesday, raising the total to 8,762, the state said.