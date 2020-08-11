HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported one additional confirmed COVID-19 case and Clarion County reported one new probable case.
Venango County now has 65 total cases (50 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County has 81 cases (77 confirmed and four probable);
Forest County, the state said, stands at 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case. The county now has 158 total cases (138 confirmed and 20 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional confirmed case and three new probable cases. The county now has 446 total cases (383 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 828 new statewide positive cases, 227 more than the number of additional cases reported Monday, raising the total to 120,281 (116,925 confirmed and 3,356 probable). There are 8,693 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Tuesday marks the 14th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 91st in the past 100.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 35 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,352.
Care facilities
- In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document that was updated Tuesday, Oil City Senior Living continues to report fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19.
Also in that document, Clarion Senior Living continues to report five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
- In the state Department of Health's (DOH) nursing and personal care facilities document that also was updated Tuesday, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is reporting fewer than five employee cases and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo is reporting fewer than five resident cases.
- An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and also updated through Tuesday, continues to show Clarion County has 11 resident cases and five employee cases at three unnamed facilities.
That table also continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County. To date, there have been no nursing or personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
- According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 20,086 resident cases and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said an additional nine deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,983.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 4 and Monday is 151,455, including 5,298 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Tuesday, the state said, is 6,292. Statewide, there have been 1,255,313 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).