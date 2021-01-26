HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
According to the state, Venango and Clarion counties reported two deaths each and Forest County reported the other three, giving Venango County a total of 74 deaths, Clarion County 71 and Forest County 15.
The state said Venango County also reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County reported eight new cases (seven confirmed and one probable). Forest County reported no additional cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,019 cases (2,476 confirmed and 543 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,421 cases (1,603 confirmed and 818 probable).
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,248 cases (1,197 confirmed and 51 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, giving the county 215 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 30 new cases (23 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,324 cases (5,917 confirmed and 1,407 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 123 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 27 new cases (18 confirmed and nine probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,787 cases (4,677 confirmed and 1,110 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 4,628 new statewide positive cases, 694 more than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 812,495 cases (714,243 confirmed and 98,252 probable).
— Statewide there were 219 new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 20,883, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older, according to the state.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 18,532, the state said. Statewide, there have been 3,579,851 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County subtracted one resident case and added one employee case. The county now has 240 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added one employee case. The county now has 224 resident cases, 43 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with 118 resident cases, 25 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."