Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.