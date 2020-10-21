HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 (seven confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported two new probable cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 187 total cases (131 confirmed and 56 probable) and Clarion County now has 188 total cases (142 confirmed and 46 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 18 new cases (11 confirmed and seven probable). The county now has 417 total cases (320 confirmed and 97 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (nine confirmed and four probable). The county now has 929 total cases (807 confirmed and 122 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 1,425 new statewide positive cases, 132 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 186,297 (178,648 confirmed and 7,649 probable). There are 11,795 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks 16 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 171 days.
Statewide there were 29 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,562, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative data continue to show five resident cases.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases, and Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics list nine resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
— Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,830 resident cases and 5,417 cases among employees for a total of 30,247 cases at 1,033 distinct facilities in 62 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,666 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 14 and Tuesday is 225,406, including 10,226 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,161. Statewide, there have been 2,167,536 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 6,201 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,941 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 189 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has four confirmed and one suspected COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."