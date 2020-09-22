HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 83 total cases (66 confirmed and 17 probable) and Clarion County has 116 total cases (102 confirmed and 14 probable).
Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable), the state said.
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable). The county now has 293 total cases (251 confirmed and 42 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new confirmed cases, giving the county 703 total cases (626 confirmed and 77 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 834 new statewide positive cases, 600 more than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 151,646 (147,070 confirmed and 4,576 probable). There are 10,419 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported marks three consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 129 of the past 142.
Statewide, there were 19 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,023, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,331 resident cases and 4,893 cases among employees for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,360 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Tuesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 15 and Monday is 179,343, including 5,749 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,374. Statewide, there have been 1,777,916 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."