HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday said both Venango and Clarion counties reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19.
According to the state, Venango County now has 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County now has 96 cases (87 confirmed and nine probable).
Forest County, the state said, stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable). The county now has 192 total cases (167 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 534 total cases. One probable case was reclassified as confirmed, giving the county 467 confirmed cases and 67 probable.
The state on Tuesday reported 561 new statewide positive cases, 135 more than the number of additional cases reported Monday, raising the total to 130,035 (126,350 confirmed and 3,685 probable). There are 9,392 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Tuesday marks the 28th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 105th in the past 114.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 26 additional deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 7,605.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document that was updated Tuesday, Oil City Senior Living continues to report fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19.
Also in that document, Clarion Senior Living continues to report five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Tuesday, Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo reported two additional employee cases. The center continues to have eight resident cases, but now has seven employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and updated through Tuesday, shows Clarion County has an additional employee case at an unnamed facility.
The county continues to have 14 resident cases, but now has 11 employee cases at three unnamed facilities. It also has one death at an unnamed facility.
That table continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no nursing or personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,798 resident cases and 4,411 cases among employees for a total of 25,209 at 922 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said four new deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,131.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is continuing to report a statewide recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 18 and Monday is 157,763, including 4,630 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,150. Statewide, there have been 1,445,170 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."