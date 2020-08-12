HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango and Clarion counties both reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Venango County now has 67 total cases (52 confirmed and 15 probable); Clarion County has 83 cases (79 confirmed and four probable);
Forest County, the state said, holds at 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case and three new probable cases. The county now has 162 total cases (139 confirmed and 23 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight additional confirmed cases and two new probable cases. The county now has 456 total cases (391 confirmed and 65 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 849 new statewide positive cases, 21 more than the number of additional cases reported Tuesday, raising the total to 121,130 (111,739 confirmed and 3,391 probable). There are 8,749 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the 15th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 92nd in the past 101.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 33 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,385.
Care facilities
- According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 20,119 resident cases and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305 at 887 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said an additional 29 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,012.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%, an increase of 1% over what was reported Tuesday.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 5 and Tuesday is 157,895, including 5,272 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Wednesday, the state said, is 6,384. Statewide, there have been 1,271,976 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 3,603 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,740 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 87 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).