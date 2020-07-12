HARRISBURG — The State Department of Health over the weekend announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Venango County and two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable) in Clarion County.
Venango County, which reported two of its cases on Sunday and the other on Saturday, now has 36 cases (23 confirmed and 13 probable).
Clarion County, which reported both of its cases on Sunday, now has 62 cases (58 confirmed and four probable).
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable), according to the state.
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported seven new confirmed cases over the weekend — three on Sunday and four on Saturday — to raise its cases count to 169 (148 confirmed and 21 probable).
Crawford County's total cases over the weekend held at 77 (61 confirmed and 16 probable), according to the state. One of those cases on Saturday moved from probable to confirmed.
Statewide on Sunday, 725 new positive cases were reported — 88 fewer than the number reported Saturday —to raise the total number of cases to 95,414 (92,700 confirmed and 2,714 probable), according to the state.
There are 7,132 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Sunday marks the second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 66th in the past 71.
However, the state said, an alert was sent to health care providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.
There are more cases in younger age groups, particularly between ages 19 and 24, than in ages 50 to 64 and 65-plus, the state said.
Through Saturday, the latest day that the state provided updated statistics on deaths, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 17 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,891.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state on Saturday reported Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two facilities. On Friday, the state had reported 11 resident cases and three employee cases at two facilities.
There were five reported cases among residents and fewer than five employee cases reported from Clarion Senior Living, according to a separate document available on the Department of Health website.
That list contains self-reported COVID-19 data from Department of Human Services licensed personal care homes and assisted living residences. The list was last updated Tuesday.
To date, there are no cases that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities in Venango or Forest counties.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,258 resident cases and 3,471 cases among employees, for a total of 21,729 at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties.
The state said three additional deaths were reported Sunday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,706.
The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of statewide tests administered between July 5 and Saturday is 137,084, including 5,314 positive test results, according to the state.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,111 through Saturday, the latest day that statistics from individual counties were available. Statewide, there have been 829,018 people who have tested negative as of Sunday.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."