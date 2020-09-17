HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 80 total cases (63 confirmed and 17 probable) and Clarion County now has 113 total cases (99 confirmed and 14 probable).
Forest County holds at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable), according to the state.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 20 new cases (19 confirmed and one probable). The county now has 283 total cases (248 confirmed and 35 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case. The county now has 663 total cases (588 confirmed and 75 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 933 new statewide positive cases, 157 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 147,923 (143,552 confirmed and 4,371 probable). There are 10,251 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks the second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 125th in the past 137 days.
Statewide, there were 10 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 7,913, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,095 resident cases and 4,825 cases among employees for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,327 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 10 and Wednesday is 176,997, including 5,700 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,037. Statewide, there have been 1,721,275 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."