HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported three new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported five additional cases (two confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 87 total cases (69 confirmed and 18 probable) and Clarion County has 127 total cases (104 confirmed and 23 probable).
Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable). The county now has 311 total cases (254 confirmed and 57 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new death, which raised the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 18. The county also reported six new confirmed cases, giving the county 741 total cases (663 confirmed and 78 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 988 new statewide positive cases, 312 more than the number reported Monday, raising the total number of cases to 157,814 (152,868 confirmed and 4,946 probable). There are 10,710 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Tuesday marks three consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 135 of the past 149.
Statewide, there were 16 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,123, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, cumulative data compiled since March 6 continue to show Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation with five resident cases of COVID-19.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics continue to list nine resident cases and 10 employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Tuesday with data reported to DHS as of Monday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,846 resident cases and 5,047 cases among employees for a total of 27,893 cases at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,436 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a recovery rate of 81%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 22 and Monday is 190,042, including 6,014 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,811. Statewide, there have been 1,866,761 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."