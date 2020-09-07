HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported one new probable case of COVID-19.
Clarion County also reported one new confirmed case on Sunday. The county now has 102 total cases (91 confirmed and 11 probable), according to the state.
Venango County now has 74 total cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable). No new cases were reported in the county on Sunday.
Forest County holds at 14 total cases (11 confirmed and three probable), the state said.
No new cases were reported in the tri-county area on Saturday.
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case on Monday, 13 new confirmed cases on Sunday and no new cases on Saturday. The county now has 236 total cases (209 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 11 new confirmed cases on Monday, 15 new confirmed cases on Sunday and eight new confirmed cases on Saturday. The county now has 600 total cases (526 confirmed and 74 probable).
The state on Monday reported 547 new statewide positive cases, 144 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 139,863 (135,862 confirmed and 4,001 probable).
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks the fourth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 117th in the past 127.
Statewide there were 20 new deaths reported on Monday, no new deaths reported on Sunday and 18 new deaths reported on Saturday, according to the state. The total deaths reported is now at 7,780, the state said.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continued on Monday to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 31 and Sunday is 161,316, including 5,838 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,623. Statewide, there have been 1,608,378 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."