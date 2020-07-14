HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday said both Venango and Clarion counties have reported an increase of COVID-19 cases on a day when 216 of 929 new statewide cases reported were a result of a delay in private lab reporting.
The majority of cases reported statewide did not occur in the past 24 hours, according to the state.
Venango County reported eight additional cases, giving the county 46 total (32 confirmed and 14 probable), the state said. In addition, Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is now reporting five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document.
Clarion County reported three additional cases, giving the county 66 total (64 confirmed and two probable), the state said.
Forest County has been holding at seven total cases (five confirmed and two probable) since April 16, when the county reported two additional cases, the state said.
According to the state's ZIP code data map, the Franklin area (13 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases) and the Oil City area (11 confirmed and five probable) have the most cases in Venango County.
In Clarion County, according to the ZIP code data map, most of the cases are in the Clarion area (30 confirmed and one to four redacted probable cases), the Knox area (11 confirmed and none probable) and the Parker area, which spans three counties including Clarion (14 confirmed and none probable).
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported 11 new cases, raising the county's cases total to 186 (163 confirmed and 23 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new cases, giving the county 80 total cases (63 confirmed and 17 probable).
Statewide on Tuesday, the 929 new positive cases reported raises the total number of cases to 96,671 (93,906 confirmed and 2,765 probable), according to the state.
There are 7,224 cases among health care workers, the state said.
The number of new statewide cases reported Tuesday marks the fourth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 68th in the past 73.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 20 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,931.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state continues to report Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two facilities.
There are five reported cases among residents and fewer than five employee cases reported from Clarion Senior Living, according to the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document.
To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
According to the Meadville Tribune, Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville confirmed Monday that it has 22 cases at the nursing home (17 staff members and five residents).
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,321 resident cases and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties.
The state said there are 4,712 total deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
The state on Tuesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 76%, which is a 1% drop from Monday.
The number of statewide tests administered between July 7 and Monday is 130,315, including 5,438 positive test results, according to the state.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,513. Statewide, there have been 850,612 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."