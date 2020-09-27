HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Sunday announced Venango County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported one new probable case on Sunday and two additional probable cases on Saturday.
Clarion County also subtracted one confirmed case on Saturday. The county now has 122 total cases (102 confirmed and 20 probable), according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, now has 85 total cases (68 confirmed and 17 probable).
Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case on Sunday and one new probable case on Saturday. The county now has 305 total cases (253 confirmed and 52 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases on Sunday and five new cases on Saturday (four confirmed and one probable). The county now has 728 total cases (651 confirmed and 77 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 918 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 156,150 (151,299 confirmed and 4,851 probable).
On Saturday the state reported 1,029 new statewide positive cases, ending a six day streak of fewer than 1,000 additional cases.
Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 133 of the past 147 days.
Statewide, there were three new deaths reported Sunday and 22 new deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 8,106, the state said.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,736. Statewide, there have been 1,845,070 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."