HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported five new cases of COVID-19 (four confirmed and one probable) and Clarion County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 93 total cases (74 confirmed and 19 probable), and Clarion County now has 129 total cases (105 confirmed and 24 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case and a probable case that has now been confirmed. The county now has 317 total cases (257 confirmed and 60 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable), giving the county 747 total cases (668 confirmed and 79 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 1,156 new statewide positive cases, three more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 160,123 (154,822 confirmed and 5,301 probable). There are 10,816 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks two consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 135 of the past 151 days.
Statewide, there were 18 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 8,160, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,029 resident cases and 5,100 cases among employees for a total of 28,129 cases at 985 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,456 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is continuing to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 24 and Wednesday is 187,184, including 6,423 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,907. Statewide, there have been 1,889,639 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."