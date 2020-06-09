HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in Venango county and two new cases in Clarion County, but no additional cases in Forest County.
Venango County has 16 total cases, 13 confirmed and three probable; Clarion County has 29 total cases, 28 confirmed and 1 probable; and Forest County has seven total cases, five confirmed and two probable.
In addition, the state reported one new case in Crawford County and two new cases in Mercer County, pushing totals in those counties to 31 and 113, respectively.
Statewide on Tuesday, 493 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 76,436 — 74,298 confirmed and 2,138 probable — with 5,796 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Tuesday is an increase of 142 over the number of new cases reported Monday, but it marks the second consecutive day of under 500 new cases reported. It also marks the 30th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 34th in the past 38.
No deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Tuesday.
In addition, no deaths were reported on Tuesday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Tuesday, there were 61 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 6,014.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,247 resident cases and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 4,117.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 71%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,542. Statewide, there are 459,248 people who have tested negative.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."