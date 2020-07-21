HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Clarion County reported one new confirmed case.
Venango County now has 53 cases (37 confirmed and 16 probable), the state said. Clarion County has 69 cases (66 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, the state said, Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County reported 14 new confirmed cases, the state said. The county now has 259 cases (227 confirmed and 32 probable).
Crawford County reported three new confirmed cases, the state said. The county now has 112 cases (94 confirmed and 18 probable).
The state reported 1,027 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 102,765 (99,875 confirmed and 2,890 probable). There are 7,619 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Tuesday breaks a string of three consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported. Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 73 of the past 79 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 20 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,038.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document that was updated Tuesday, now reports no resident or employee cases of COVID-19. The statistics had shown five resident cases for that facility when the document was previously updated July 14.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Tuesday.
— Nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state and updated through Tuesday, shows Clarion County holds at 11 resident cases and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,789 resident cases and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 4,809 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 14 and Monday is 155,796, including 5,996 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,296. Statewide, there have been 952,998 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 1,427 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 426 tests at the hospital and 1,001 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 18 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."