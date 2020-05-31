HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area on Sunday, but both Venango and Clairon counties reported one new case each on Saturday.
Venango County has nine total cases, Clarion County has 27 and Forest County has seven cases.
The state reported 511 new cases and now has 71,926 total cases–69,916 confirmed and 2,010 probable–with 5,455 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Sunday, which is a decrease of 169 from the number of new cases reported Saturday, marks the 21st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 25th in the past 29.
The state reported no additional deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 18 new deaths reported Sunday, which is 55 fewer than the number of additional deaths reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 5,555.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 110 cases reported Sunday, which is a decrease of 16 from the number of cases reported Saturday.
According to the state, there are now 15,486 resident cases and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases are in Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,540, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
There are 1,312 people in the tri-county area among the 383,111 statewide who have tested negative for the virus.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 67%.
According to the state, Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of an individual's first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
The state does not provide the total number of patients who have recovered. In response to an inquiry from the newspaper, the state said there are no plans to report a county-by-county breakdown of the number of patients who have recovered.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."