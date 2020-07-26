HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health reported that Venango added two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and Clarion County had one new confirmed case on Saturday.
Venango County now has 55 cases (39 confirmed and 16 probable) and Clarion County has 72 cases (69 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County reported three new confirmed cases on Sunday and four new cases on Saturday (three confirmed and one probable). The county now has 296 cases (260 confirmed and 36 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, added one new confirmed case on Saturday. The county has 118 total cases (99 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state reported 800 new statewide positive cases on Sunday, raising the total to 107,425 (104,401 confirmed and 3,024 probable). There are 7,939 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Sunday is 254 fewer than the number of cases reported Saturday. Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 76 of the past 84 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area over the weekend.
Statewide there were 17 additional deaths reported, (four on Sunday and 13 on Saturday), pushing the total to 7,118.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between July 19 and Saturday is 156,316, including 6,384 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,633. Statewide, there have been 1,028,776 people who have tested negative.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."