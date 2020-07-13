HARRISBURG — The State Department of Health on Monday announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Venango County and one additional confirmed case in Clarion County.
Venango County now has 38 total cases (25 confirmed and 13 probable) and Clarion County now has 63 total cases (59 confirmed and four probable), the state said.
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable), according to the state.
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported four new confirmed cases and two probable cases, raising the county's cases total to 175 (152 confirmed and 23 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported an additional probable case. That county now has 78 total cases (61 confirmed and 17 probable).
Statewide on Monday, 328 new positive cases were reported — 397 fewer than the number reported Sunday — to raise the total number of cases to 95,742 (93,015 confirmed and 2,727 probable), according to the state.
There are 7,158 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Monday marks the third consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 67th in the past 72.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there are 6,911 total deaths.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, the state continues to report Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two facilities.
There are five reported cases among residents and fewer than five employee cases reported from Clarion Senior Living, according to a separate document available on the Department of Health website.
That list contains self-reported COVID-19 data from Department of Human Services licensed personal care homes and assisted living residences. The list was last updated July 7.
To date, there are no cases that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities in Venango or Forest counties.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,279 resident cases and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties.
The state said there are 4,699 total deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of statewide tests administered between July 6 and Monday is 135,631, including 5,560 positive test results, according to the state.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,458. Statewide, there have been 835,732 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 910 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 380 tests at the hospital and 530 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 15 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,155 total tests through Sunday, including 1,526 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 62 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
BHS said there has been a significant increase in outpatient testing across the region and that it can take one to weeks for results.