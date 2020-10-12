HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Clarion County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable) and Forest County reported two additional confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, also subtracted one probable case, giving the county 124 total cases (95 confirmed and 29 probable),
Clarion County, the state said, now has 164 total cases (127 confirmed and 37 probable) and Forest County now has 17 cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 10 new cases (two confirmed and eight probable). The county now has 355 total cases (281 confirmed and 74 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable). The county now has 831 total cases (741 confirmed and 90 probable).
The state on Monday reported 1,088 new statewide positive cases, 78 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 173,304 (167,068 confirmed and 6,236 probable). There are 11,345 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Monday marks seven consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 162 days.
Statewide there were 18 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,368, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County reported one new employee case. Clarion county now has 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,953 resident cases and 5,289 cases among employees for a total of 29,242 cases at 1,007 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,552 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 5 and Sunday is 239,484, including 9,117 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,492. Statewide, there have been 2,044,706 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,910 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 4,681 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 151 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one suspected and one confirmed). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."