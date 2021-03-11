Venango, Clarion report 8 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The additional death raises Venango County's total to 88.
Venango County, the state said, also reported two new probable cases and Clarion County reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,433 cases (2,767 confirmed and 666 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,725 cases (1,746 confirmed and 979 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 86.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,331 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest no longer has active employee cases as of Wednesday. The facility continues to list six active inmate cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not have cumulative statistics available.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 243 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported eight new cases (seven confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,305 cases (6,596 confirmed and 1,709 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 18 new cases (14 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,499 cases (5,169 confirmed and 1,330 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 138.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 2,652 new statewide positive cases, 58 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 958,382 cases (821,861 confirmed and 136,521 probable).
— Statewide there were 56 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 24,490, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows one additional death was reported from a Venango County facility.
Venango County, the state said, now has 317 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,299 resident cases and 13,644 cases among employees for a total of 81,943 cases at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,715 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest late Wednesday reported the hospital had collected 12,061 specimens for COVID-19 as of that day, including 1,928 tests at the hospital and 10,133 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 808 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
Vaccinations
— Of the 4,179,220 doses of vaccine allocated through March 13, the state said, 3,243,472 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 10,913 in Venango County, 13,049 in Clarion County and 2,377 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."