Venango, Clarion report additional cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The additional death raises Clarion County's total deaths to 83.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported six new cases (four confirmed and two probable), and Venango County reported 10 new cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,676 cases (1,717 confirmed and 959 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,327 cases (2,691 confirmed and 636 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 83.
Forest County, the state said, did not report any new cases and stands at 1,377 cases (1,322 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 20.
Polk State Center
Currently, the state said, Polk State Center has fewer than five active cases among its residents and fewer than five active cases among its staff members.
According to cumulative data provided by the state, the center has 110 total cases among its 180 residents, 173 total cases among its 661 staff members and fewer than five virus-related deaths.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest has 11 active inmate cases, six active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC currently does not have cumulative statistics available.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 238 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 22 new cases (17 confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,995 cases (6,394 confirmed and 1,601 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 14 new cases (nine confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,321 cases (5,044 confirmed and 1,277 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 2,356 new statewide positive cases, 430 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 922,990 (794,588 confirmed and 128,402 probable). There are 24,617 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 1,972 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 433 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 81 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,868.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows the following:
Venango County has 276 resident cases, 49 employee cases and 31 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County has 238 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 42 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County has 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 66,442 resident cases and 12,935 cases among employees for a total 79,377 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,355 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."