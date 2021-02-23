Venango, Clarion report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
The additional deaths raise Venango County's total deaths to 82.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 13 new cases (five confirmed and eight probable) and Clarion County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,308 cases (2,674 confirmed and 634 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,659 cases (1,711 confirmed and 948 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 81.
Forest County, the state said, did not report any new cases and stands at 1,377 cases (1,322 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 20.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 23 new cases (16 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,958 cases (6,368 confirmed and 1,590 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 237.
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,290 cases (5,026 confirmed and 1,264 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 136.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 2,830 new statewide positive cases, 1,309 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 917,848 cases (790,728 confirmed and 127,120 probable). There are 24,462 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,963 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 418 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 97 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 23,711.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added six resident cases and one new virus-related death.
Venango County now has 270 resident cases, 46 employee cases and 31 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities, according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 239 resident cases, 106 employee cases and 41 deaths among seven unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 23 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 66,173 resident cases and 12,838 cases among employees for a total of 79,011 cases at 1,568 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,256 virus-related deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."