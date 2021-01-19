HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
According to the state, Venango County reported 11 new cases (eight confirmed and three probable) and Clarion County reported seven new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,933 cases (2,411 confirmed and 522 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 64.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,353 cases (1,554 confirmed and 799 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 62.
Forest County, which reported no new virus cases or deaths on Tuesday, stands at 730 cases (679 confirmed and 51 probable) and nine deaths.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths Tuesday, giving the county 196 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 41 new cases (12 confirmed and 29 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,059 cases (5,712 confirmed and 1,347 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 115 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 24 new cases (18 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,620 cases (4,567 confirmed and 1,053 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 5,341 new statewide positive cases, 1,296 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total to 777,186 cases (685,545 confirmed and 91,641 probable). There are 21,569 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 4,582 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 950 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 77 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 19,467, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
— The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 17,570. Statewide, there have been 3,494,279 negative test results.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Clarion County with 239 resident cases, 96 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with 220 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities; and Forest County with 117 resident cases, 24 employee cases and five deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 59,995 resident cases and 11,204 cases among employees for a total of 71,199 cases at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 10,041 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."