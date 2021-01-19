Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.