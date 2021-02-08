HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
The state said Venango County reported four new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, and Clarion County reported two confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,187 cases (2,598 confirmed and 589 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 77.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,563 cases (1,690 confirmed and 873 probable). The county also subtracted one virus-related death, giving Clarion County 75 total deaths, according to the state.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,352 cases (1,299 confirmed and 53 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 19.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death Monday, giving the county 232 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported nine new cases (six confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,688 cases (6,186 confirmed and 1,502 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, subtracted two virus-related deaths Monday, giving the county 131 total deaths.
The county, the state said, reported six new cases (four confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,075 cases (4,879 confirmed and 1,196 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Monday reported 2,504 new statewide positive cases, raising the cumulative total of cases to 872,825 (756,525 confirmed and 116,300 probable).
- Statewide, there were four new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 22,471 , the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 19,450. Statewide, there have been 3,709,112 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,545 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,766 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,849 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected).
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."