HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 (42 confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported 27 new cases (six confirmed and 21 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 504 cases (386 confirmed and 118 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 413 cases (279 confirmed and 134 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 24 cases (20 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 88 new cases (59 confirmed and 29 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,648 cases (1,358 confirmed and 290 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 70 new cases (47 confirmed and 23 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 883 cases (664 confirmed and 219 probable).
Statewide statistics
The state on Thursday reported 5,488 new statewide positive cases, 777 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 248,856 (234,125 confirmed and 14,731 probable). There are 13,202 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily cases increase is the highest total recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide, there were 49 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 9,194, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.