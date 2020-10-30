Venango, Clarion virus totals climb
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 (seven confirmed and four probable) and Clarion County reported seven new cases (six confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 279 cases (197 confirmed and 82 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 233 cases (177 confirmed and 56 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (21 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,101 cases (941 confirmed and 160 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 29 new cases (19 confirmed and 10 probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 561 cases (432 confirmed and 129 probable).
Statewide statistics
— A total of 2,641 new positive cases were reported Friday, which is 439 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 205,517 (195,944 confirmed and 9,573 probable). There are 12,373 cases among health care workers.
The state said the additional positive cases reported Friday include 225 cases from previous days that were not previously reported.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks four consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and 25 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 180 days.
— There were 22 new deaths reported Friday, a decrease of 22 from Thursday, raising the total to 8,784, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 26,013 resident cases and 5,627 cases among employees for a total of 31,640 cases at 1,064 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,800 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 76%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 23 and Thursday is 249,105, including 14,516 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,770. Statewide, there have been 2,297,983 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 6,819 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 5,525 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 242 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."