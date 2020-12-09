HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.
In addition, Butler Health System reported three more virus-related deaths at Clarion Hospital (one on Monday and two on Tuesday) that have yet to be reported by the state.
Of the 101 cases reported from Venango County, 100 are confirmed and one is probable, giving the county a cumulative total of 1,416 cases (1,170 confirmed and 246 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 12.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 45 new cases, (41 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,411 cases (987 confirmed and 424 probable). The county's total number of deaths, according to state statistics, stands at 11.
Forest County, the state said, reported two new cases, both confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 141 cases (121 confirmed and 20 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, giving the county 62 total deaths.
The county also reported 110 new cases (94 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,910 cases (3,286 confirmed and 624 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 36 total deaths.
The county also reported 101 new cases, all confirmed. The county also converted four probable cases to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 2,731 cases (2,138 confirmed and 593 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 8,703 new statewide positive cases, 1,467 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 445,317 (410,973 confirmed and 34,344 probable). There are 16,021 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,561 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,160 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 220 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 11,762, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state is now reporting a statewide recovery rate of 58%, up 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,828. Statewide, there have been 2,972,594 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Venango County added one resident case, six employee cases and two deaths. The county now has 121 resident cases, 16 employee cases and eight deaths among five unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Clarion County added 18 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 113 resident cases, 38 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That chart also shows Forest County added one resident case. The county now has seven resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 40,983 resident cases and 7,585 cases among employees for a total of 48,568 cases at 1,363 distinct facilities in 66 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 7,215 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,530 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 8,022 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,134 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has 20 COVID-19 in-patients (19 confirmed and one suspected). Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."