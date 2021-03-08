Venango County adds 10 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,416 cases (2,757 confirmed and 659 probable) and 87 total deaths.

Clarion County, the state said, remains at a cumulative total of 2,708 cases (1,738 confirmed and 970 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 86.

Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,383 cases (1,329 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Polk State Center

Of the 180 residents and 664 staff members at Polk State Center, there are no active cases among residents and fewer than five cases among employees, according to the state. There are 111 cumulative resident cases, 173 cumulative employee cases and fewer than five resident deaths.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 11 new cases (seven confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,262 cases (6,568 confirmed and 1,694 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 242.

Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new cases (six confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,469 cases (5,147 confirmed and 1,322 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 138.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 1,518 new statewide positive cases, 140 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 950,161 cases (815,901 confirmed and 134,260 probable). There are 25,126 cases among health care workers.

— Statewide there are 1,587 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 314 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide there were seven new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 24,356, the state said.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, has 313 resident cases, 52 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, has 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, has 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 67,933 resident cases and 13,443 cases among employees for a total of 81,376 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 12,610 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,131 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,269 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,914 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.

Vaccinations

— Of the 4,179,220 doses of vaccine allocated through March 13, the state said, 2,981,190 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 9,639 in Venango County, 11,787 in Clarion County and 2,154 in Forest County.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

