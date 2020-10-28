HARRISBURG — Venango County on Wednesday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (23 confirmed and eight probable), according to the state Department of Health.
The county, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 260 cases (186 confirmed and 74 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable) and now has a cumulative total of 222 cases (169 confirmed and 53 probable)
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Department of Health Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Mumma told the newspaper that Venango County's spike in new cases is not due to a "data dump," which results after a delay in cases being reported to the state for various reasons, including lack of expeditious reporting from laboratories.
She said the amount of testing has increased, which can lead to a higher number of additional positive results in any one day.
That increase in testing includes antigen testing, or rapid tests, according to Mumma.
Antigen tests, she said, are conducted at "clinical laboratory and improvement amendment certified institutions." Those include long-term care facilities, drug and alcohol treatment facilities, pharmacies, emergency services and primary care doctors' offices.
"Access to rapid tests being distributed to these facilities can drive an increase," she said. "The results are (received) much more quickly."
All of the new cases reported Wednesday from Venango County were "from within the community" and not from any long-term care facilities, according to Mumma.
"It is possible they could be linked to other congregate settings, (but) it is likely the increase is due to community spread," she said.
The 31 new cases reported by Venango County eclipses its previous highest single-day total of 14, which was reported Oct. 14.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one new death attributed to COVID-19, raising the total reported virus deaths in the county to 26.
The county also reported 18 new cases (16 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,052 cases (901 confirmed and 151 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 33 new cases (29 confirmed and four probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 523 cases (410 confirmed and 113 probable).
Statewide statistics
A total of 2,228 new statewide positive cases were reported Wednesday, which is 523 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 200,674 (191,646 confirmed and 9,028 probable). There are 12,188 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks two consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and 23 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 178 days.
Statewide, there were 22 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,718, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Tuesday, Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo now reports fewer than five employee cases. The document previously showed no reported cases from that facility.
Cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 25,717 resident cases and 5,561 cases among employees for a total of 31,278 cases at 1,056 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,757 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 21 and Tuesday is 252,583, including 13,574 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,675. Statewide, there have been 2,269,246 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 6,668 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 5,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 231 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."