Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

The additional deaths raise both county's total number of deaths to 84.

The seven (two confirmed and five probable) new cases reported from Venango County, according to the state, give the county a cumulative total of 3,376 cases (2,726 confirmed and 650 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, also converted one probable case to confirmed, which has the county remaining at a cumulative total of 2,700 cases (1,733 confirmed and 967 probable).

Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,380 cases (1,326 confirmed and 54 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 36 new cases (four confirmed and 32 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,108 cases (6,443 confirmed and 1,665 probable). The county's total number of deaths stand at 240.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (10 confirmed and 11 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,412 cases (5,102 confirmed and 1,310 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 136.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 2,577 new statewide positive cases, 13 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 938,411 cases (806,688 confirmed and 131,723 probable).

— Statewide, there are 1,670 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 354 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide there were 69 new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 24,169.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows there were no new cases reported from the tri-county area.

Venango County, the state said, stands at 312 resident cases, 51 employee cases and 32 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at 243 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 32 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Health systems

— The statewide trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at its peak on Dec. 25, according to the state. However, the current 14-day average also is below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.

Vaccinations

According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.

