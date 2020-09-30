HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, now has 88 total cases (70 confirmed and 18 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 127 total cases (104 confirmed and 23 probable) and Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported five new cases (one confirmed and four probable). The county now has 316 total cases (255 confirmed and 61 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new deaths, which raised the county's total COVID-19 deaths to 20. The county also reported three new confirmed cases, giving the county 744 total cases (666 confirmed and 78 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 1,153 new statewide positive cases, 165 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 158,967 (153,924 confirmed and 5,043 probable). There are 10,765 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Wednesday breaks a three-consecutive-days streak of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 135 of the past 150 days.
Statewide, there were 19 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,142, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,935 resident cases and 5,079 cases among employees for a total of 28,014 cases at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,456 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a recovery rate of 82%, up 1% from what had been reported Tuesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 23 and Tuesday is 191,995, including 6,168 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,872. Statewide, there have been 1,879,127 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,602 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,413 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 117 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."