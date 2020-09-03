HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Thursday that Venango County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and one additional probable case. The county now has 72 total cases (56 confirmed and 16 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 98 cases (89 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County is firm at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases. The county now has 220 total cases (193 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported six new confirmed cases and one additional probable case. The county now has 560 total cases (489 confirmed and 71 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 1,160 new statewide positive cases, 344 more than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 136,771 (132,874 confirmed and 3,897 probable). There are 9,763 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Thursday breaks a string of 36 consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported. However, fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 113 of the past 123 days.
Statewide there were 20 new deaths reported, according to the state, raising the total to 7,732.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, which is updated daily by the state, lists an additional employee case of COVID-19 at one unnamed facility in Clarion County. Among three unnamed facilities in the county, there are now 15 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death.
The same chart continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,198 resident cases and 4,553 cases among employees for a total of 25,751 at 938 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said five new deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,218.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Thursday reported a statewide recovery rate of 81%, which is down 1% from what was reported Wednesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 27 and Wednesday is 166,499, including 5,075 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,533. Statewide, there have been 1,565,443 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 2,151 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 669 tests at the hospital and 1,482 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 23 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."