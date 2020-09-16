HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 79 cases (62 confirmed and 17 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 112 cases (99 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County holds at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported six new cases (four confirmed and two probable). The county now has 263 total cases (229 confirmed and 34 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable). The county now has 662 total cases (587 confirmed and 75 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 776 new statewide positive cases, 375 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 146,990 (142,666 confirmed and 4,324 probable). There are 10,204 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 new positive cases have been reported in 124 of the past 136 days.
Statewide, there were 28 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 7,903, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,064 resident cases and 4,806 cases among employees for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,308 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 9 and Tuesday is 173,790, including 5,855 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,996. Statewide, there have been 1,708,131 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,110 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,020 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 102 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient. The patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."