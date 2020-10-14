HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 (five confirmed and nine probable) and Clarion County reported one new probable case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 142 total cases (104 confirmed and 38 probable) and Clarion County now has 166 total cases (127 confirmed and 39 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable). The county now has 359 total cases (285 confirmed and 74 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new cases (five confirmed and two probable). The county now has 847 total cases (754 confirmed and 93 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 1,276 new statewide positive cases, 66 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 175,922 (169,350 confirmed and 6,572 probable). There are 11,456 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks nine consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 164 days.
Statewide there were 27 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,411, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Forest County reported one employee case at one unnamed facility. The case marks the first one reported from a nursing and personal care facility in the county.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility, and Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,111 resident cases and 5,323 cases among employees for a total of 29,434 cases at 1,013 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,585 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 80%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 7 and Tuesday is 239,891, including 9,403 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,650. Statewide, there have been 2,074,729 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,979 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,743 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 160 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."